Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $581,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.20.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $208.95 and a one year high of $304.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $551.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.