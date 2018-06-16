BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.07.

BDSI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 328,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,091. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 122.75% and a negative return on equity of 388.58%. equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paolantonio Ernest Robert De sold 64,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $134,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,257.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,437,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,291 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 460,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

