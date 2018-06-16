Biogen (BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.12. Biogen had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $433.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.18.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $293.96 on Friday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $370.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,955,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,927.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 4,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

