Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price

Press coverage about Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Biogen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.2875238960692 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen traded down $0.65, hitting $305.03, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,875,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,724. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. Biogen has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $370.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 23.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Argus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho set a $423.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.18.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,955,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,927.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.