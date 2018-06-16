Biogen Inc (BIIB) Receives $356.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho set a $423.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,955,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,927.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.29. 1,509,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,861. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biogen has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $370.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Biogen will post 23.85 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

