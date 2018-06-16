Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells 110,784 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Declan Doogan sold 110,784 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $3,880,763.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,872.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Declan Doogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Declan Doogan sold 89,216 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $3,144,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Declan Doogan sold 842 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $29,470.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded up $1.22, hitting $40.87, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,212,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,896. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -8.17. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($1.20). equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

