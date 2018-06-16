BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of BioScrip worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,032,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 80,142 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 942.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,824,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 1,649,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,364,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 477,611 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 847,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $2.69 on Friday. BioScrip Inc has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.79.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that BioScrip Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIOS shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

