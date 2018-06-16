BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

BSTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $296.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.46.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 million. equities analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSTC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 174,584 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

