BioTime, Inc. (BTX) Short Interest Update

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,095,764 shares, an increase of 3.3% from the April 30th total of 8,805,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BTX stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. BioTime has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Get BioTime alerts:

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. BioTime had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 828.55%.

BTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BioTime from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BioTime by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioTime by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BioTime by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 72,803 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BioTime by 546.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioTime by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

Receive News & Ratings for BioTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.