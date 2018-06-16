Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Receives $64.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIVV shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kazazian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioverativ by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Bioverativ by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioverativ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Bioverativ by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bioverativ by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIVV remained flat at $$104.98 on Monday. Bioverativ has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.01.

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

