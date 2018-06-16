BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioXcel Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2773643320316 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,214. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.