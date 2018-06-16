Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.58. 2,754,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,570. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$6.63.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$159.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.00 million. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 112.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIR shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.78.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

