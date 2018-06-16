BitBar (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $311,772.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One BitBar coin can now be bought for approximately $8.28 or 0.00126794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBar has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. BitBar has a market capitalization of $311,772.00 and $30.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001511 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002394 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,044.50 or 3.37403000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000120 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003132 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 37,635 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

