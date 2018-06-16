Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $15.12 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $309.32 million and $292,716.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $15.12 or 0.00230730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.14 or 0.02948100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00495876 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00299164 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00056706 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00154873 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00077276 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 20,462,791 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Octaex, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

