Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Achieves Market Cap of $355,189.00

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market capitalization of $355,189.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Scrypt alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019420 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,368,550 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Scrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Scrypt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.