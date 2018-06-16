BitcoinZ Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.16 million and $58,135.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Octaex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.02968850 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00505319 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00229409 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00297563 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00058671 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00153879 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00077276 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 1,996,212,695 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Octaex, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

