Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) One Day Volume Tops $420,751.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $33.56 million and approximately $420,751.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00033287 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.55 or 0.07696010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $851.96 or 0.13151500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.01488990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.01946340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00222228 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.71 or 0.02974880 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00509213 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,019,341 coins and its circulating supply is 15,565,114 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Exrates and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

