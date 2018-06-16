Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $458,857.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00033201 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and $458,857.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,506.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.07695570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $856.82 or 0.13224000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.01481750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.01958690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00222501 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.03001740 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00507833 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,019,166 coins and its circulating supply is 15,564,939 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Exrates and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.