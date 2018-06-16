BITFID (CRYPTO:FID) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

BITFID (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, BITFID has traded flat against the dollar. One BITFID coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITFID has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BITFID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00038440 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002184 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Greencoin (GRE) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITFID Coin Profile

BITFID (CRYPTO:FID) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2017. The official website for BITFID is www.bitfid.com. BITFID’s official Twitter account is @BITFID_COM.

Buying and Selling BITFID

BITFID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITFID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITFID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITFID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

