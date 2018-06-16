bitqy Hits 24-Hour Volume of $411.00 (BQ)

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. bitqy has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $411.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitqy has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One bitqy token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitqy alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00587201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00243317 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00095120 BTC.

bitqy Token Profile

bitqy was first traded on May 1st, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,671,431 tokens. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitqy’s official website is bitqy.org.

Buying and Selling bitqy

bitqy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitqy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitqy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitqy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitqy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitqy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.