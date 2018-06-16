Bitradio Price Tops $0.0657 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Bitradio has a market cap of $426,139.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00082862 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021766 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 11,487,376 coins and its circulating supply is 6,487,372 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.