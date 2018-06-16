BitSend Price Down 24.7% This Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00005333 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, BitSend has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $6.75 million and $27,846.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.46 or 0.04012480 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021588 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008920 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010542 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 19,497,725 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

