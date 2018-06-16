Bitstar Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Day (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Bitstar has a total market cap of $508,807.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitstar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bitstar coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002178 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000556 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005671 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

Bitstar (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 23,079,737 coins. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com.

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

