bitUSD Price Hits $1.12 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. bitUSD has a market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $309,757.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00017094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, bitUSD has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00589861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00243855 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00095269 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 12,114,700 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

