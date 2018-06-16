Bitvolt (VOLT) Market Capitalization Tops $9,752.00

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. Bitvolt has a market capitalization of $9,752.00 and $44.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitvolt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitvolt alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00079987 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021796 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001107 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About Bitvolt

Bitvolt (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. Bitvolt’s official website is bitvolt.co.

Bitvolt Coin Trading

Bitvolt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitvolt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitvolt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitvolt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.