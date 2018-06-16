Bitz (BITZ) Market Cap Achieves $227,726.00

Bitz (CURRENCY:BITZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, Bitz has traded flat against the US dollar. Bitz has a market cap of $227,726.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitz coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005693 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00040899 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014840 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Bitz

Bitz (BITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2015. Bitz’s total supply is 1,990,891 coins. The official website for Bitz is bitz.biz. Bitz’s official Twitter account is @bitz_currency.

Buying and Selling Bitz

Bitz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitz using one of the exchanges listed above.

