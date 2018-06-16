Noah A. Elbogen Sells 5,126 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $287,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 481,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,209. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of March 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 198 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.