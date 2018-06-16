Black Box (BBOX) & F5 Networks (FFIV) Head to Head Contrast

Black Box (NASDAQ: BBOX) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Black Box has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F5 Networks has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Box and F5 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Box -6.44% -9.54% -2.82% F5 Networks 20.43% 37.01% 18.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Black Box shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of F5 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Black Box shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of F5 Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Black Box pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. F5 Networks does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Box and F5 Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Box $855.70 million 0.05 -$7.05 million N/A N/A F5 Networks $2.09 billion 5.34 $420.76 million $6.46 28.25

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Black Box.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Black Box and F5 Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Box 0 1 0 0 2.00 F5 Networks 2 16 7 0 2.20

Black Box presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. F5 Networks has a consensus price target of $149.58, suggesting a potential downside of 18.04%. Given Black Box’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Box is more favorable than F5 Networks.

Summary

F5 Networks beats Black Box on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Box

Black Box Corporation provides digital technology solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services. It distributes its products and services primarily through value-added resellers, direct marketing manufacturers, mass merchandisers, Web retailers, manufacturers, large system integrators, and other technical services companies. It serves government, healthcare, business services, manufacturing, retail, technology, banking, and other industries worldwide. Black Box Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Pennsylvania.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers, as well as Link Controller. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; BIG-IP Virtual Edition software platform; and management and orchestration software platform. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

