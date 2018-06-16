BlackLine, Inc. (BL) CRO Chris Murphy Sells 15,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $619,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,897.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $658,650.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $601,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Chris Murphy sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.57 and a beta of -0.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $27,447,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $24,340,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 134.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,035,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 593,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 46.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,690,000 after acquiring an additional 572,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $15,503,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

