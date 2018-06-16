Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $524.52 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.62 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.31. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a $2.88 dividend. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.84, for a total transaction of $209,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total transaction of $90,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,066 shares of company stock worth $558,514 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

