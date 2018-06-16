BlackRock Inc. Acquires 15,181 Shares of athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.15% of athenahealth worth $239,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth during the first quarter worth $12,511,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 62.2% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,383 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 1,107 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $165,385.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $702,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,689.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,979 shares of company stock worth $6,244,631. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATHN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of athenahealth to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of athenahealth from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $136.00 target price on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. athenahealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Shares of athenahealth opened at $158.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. athenahealth, Inc has a 52-week low of $111.61 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. athenahealth had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that athenahealth, Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

athenahealth Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

