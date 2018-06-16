Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,396,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917,573 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.25% of Devon Energy worth $1,538,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DVN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. M Partners increased their target price on Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. 9,282,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,195. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.49%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.