bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,868,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.72% of bluebird bio worth $660,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 10.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in bluebird bio by 12,922.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,781,000 after buying an additional 36,463 shares during the period.

BLUE stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $236.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.30). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 857.55%. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.90.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 13,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $2,441,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vachon sold 6,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $1,129,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock worth $10,801,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

