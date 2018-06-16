BlackRock Inc. Has $375.20 Million Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,376,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.62% of Ashland Global worth $375,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenhill Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,147,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,490,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after buying an additional 808,605 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,884,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,158,000 after buying an additional 444,785 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ashland Global by 27,639.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 359,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.18 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Longbow Research raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In other Ashland Global news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $117,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $95,087.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.