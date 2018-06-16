BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,928,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.69% of Moody’s worth $1,762,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 327.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,358.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $80,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $4,530,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,869,151.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,086 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,870 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.08.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.80. 947,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.33 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

