FMC Corp (FMC) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,892,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.61% of FMC worth $680,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in FMC by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FMC by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in FMC by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $319,782.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,364,172.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,528,791.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FMC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.72.

FMC opened at $89.87 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

