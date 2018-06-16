BlackRock Inc. Buys 153,820 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,142,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.27% of MKS Instruments worth $710,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, VP Brian Charles Quirk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,925.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $1,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,739,002. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.49. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

