Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,699,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 771,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.68% of Motorola Solutions worth $1,653,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,688,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,729,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,217,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions traded up $0.62, reaching $114.52, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,916. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

