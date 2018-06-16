BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,822,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.27% of Harris worth $1,584,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Harris by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,703,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,067,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harris by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,625,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Harris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,295,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Harris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after acquiring an additional 277,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Harris by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 909,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Harris in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Harris in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of HRS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,373. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. Harris Co. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $170.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 10.43%. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

