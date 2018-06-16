BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,898,800 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.16% of Southwest Airlines worth $1,712,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $133,323,000 after acquiring an additional 204,026 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,506 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. 8,637,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,190. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

