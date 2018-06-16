Microsemi (MSCC) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,747,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,674 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.11% of Microsemi worth $695,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsemi by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsemi by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in Microsemi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 336,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsemi by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Microsemi by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,605 shares of Microsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $243,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 2,102 shares of Microsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $136,125.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,613.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCC. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Microsemi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Microsemi from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsemi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Shares of Microsemi opened at $68.74 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Microsemi has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers analog mixed-signal integrated circuits; field programmable gate arrays; system on chip solutions and application-specific integrated circuits; power management products; and timing and synchronization devices, and precise time solutions.

