BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 83,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,841. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

About BlackRock Income Trust

There is no company description available for BlackRock Income Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.