BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves traded down $0.01, hitting $13.80, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 20,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,232. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax and Florida intangible property tax. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

