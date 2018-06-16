Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Fund earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.2431502501961 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund traded down $0.02, reaching $13.22, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 75,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,755. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

