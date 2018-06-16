Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T (BLH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T (NYSE:BLH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T alerts:

Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T traded up $0.01, hitting $14.84, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151. Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

About Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T

BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objectives seek to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.