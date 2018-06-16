Blackrock Virginia Municipal (BHV) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal traded down $0.06, hitting $16.32, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

About Blackrock Virginia Municipal

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

