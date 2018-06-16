Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 29th

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund opened at $18.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

About Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective to seek preservation of capital, consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

