Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News headlines about Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackstone Mortgage Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7278583177723 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust opened at $32.34 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 51.52% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.36%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

