Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,927 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Virtu Financial worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial opened at $30.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $406.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Molluso sold 88,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $2,665,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 117,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,500,756.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,043 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,256.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,112,452 shares of company stock worth $194,307,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

