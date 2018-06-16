Blakecoin Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $229,344.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,543.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.66 or 0.07655740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $853.87 or 0.13056700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.01501580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.01942980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00221506 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.56 or 0.02990370 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00499609 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 18,457,689 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

